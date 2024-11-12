The Kerala ‘pi’ story

KOCHI: The story of pi is one of great intrigue. On a cosmological plane, this natural constant is believed to hold secrets of the universe, evident in the spiral patterns of galaxies and the way matter is distributed. In quantum mechanics, pi offers insights into the subatomic world.

Physicists such as Werner Heisenberg, Albert Einstein, and Johannes Kepler have depended on it for the ‘Uncertainty Principle’, the ‘General Theory of Relativity’, and the ‘Laws of Planetary Motion.’ Pi is seen as an intrinsic part of universal geometry, governing everything from the macroscopic world to the DNA’s inner structure. And its history spans ancient civilisations: the Sumerians, Babylonians, and Bharat.

To a mathematician, pi is an infinite, irrational number often approximated as 22/7 or in decimal as 3.14159… extending into an infinite sequence of digits. Several cultures approximated pi to different decimal places.

This mystery number has a notable Kerala connection as well. In the 14th century, Sangamagrama Madhava, a mathematician from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, became the first to approximate pi correctly up to 11 decimal places.

Madhava’s achievements go beyond the value of pi. He developed calculus series for sine, cosine, and arctangent functions long before these concepts appeared in the works of 17th-century mathematicians James Gregory, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, and Isaac Newton.

This revelation has shifted traditional beliefs, as Leibniz and Newton are regarded as the fathers of calculus. Today, Madhava’s contributions are recognised in the naming of certain infinite series based on trigonometric and calculus functions, now known as the ‘Madhava-Newton’, ‘Madhava-Leibniz’, and ‘Madhava-Gregory’ series.