Warsi Brothers to charm city with Qawwali magic

KOCHI: The renowned Rampur Warsi Brothers will bring their soulful Sufi Qawwali music to Kochi from November 11 to 15, staging performances across various school and college campuses. Led by the distinguished Mohammad Khan Warsi, the musical event will showcase artists including Waris Nawaz, Arshad, Ikhlas Husain, Mohammad Naqvi, Mohammad Faiz, and Rahat Husain.

The programme is organised by the Kerala chapter of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), a cultural organisation that encourages the appreciation of Indian classical art forms among students. The performances will be held across multiple campuses in Kerala, offering students the opportunity to experience and understand the rich tradition of Qawwali music.

According to coordinator Velayudhakurup, the event is designed to introduce Kerala’s students to the beauty of Qawwali music and “give them a platform to understand and appreciate the rich and soulful art form.”

This series of performances offers a unique opportunity for students and the public to immerse themselves in the mesmerising world of Qawwali.

Programme schedule