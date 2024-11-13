Local craft gets a boost at IBM’s new Infopark facility

KOCHI: American tech giant IBM’s new Gen AI Innovation Centre and Client Experience Zone at Lulu Cyber Tower-2 in Infopark, Kakkanad, showcases exquisite artwork by local artisans as part of “embracing localisation as a core practice”.
Launched on Tuesday, the centre’s walls are adorned with sculptures of Kerala’s 44 rivers in terracotta, intricate designs in coir, and aesthetically arranged pottery.
Coir craftwork was sourced from Palakkad’s traditional mat weaving community, pottery from Nilambur, and the installation depicting Kerala’s rivers was created by a local terracotta artist.
At the launch of the 1,055-seat facility, the artisans from Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad were honoured by Industries and Coir Minister P Rajeeve. “I am impressed by the works. They are really beautiful,” he said.
Malavika Sunil, a designer at Design Epithet, the firm that handled the interiors, explained that the firm aimed to introduce localisation in its designs as part of its outreach policy. “A big corporate house incorporating something that is locally made and sourced would elevate the space. That’s how we came to the idea of tying up with artisans in Nilambur, Palakkad, and Malappuram,” she said.
While Design Epithet created the design plan, its realisation relied on local artisans. “Our designer stayed with the local artisans for the project,” said Malavika.
The company said it “actively encourages our partners and collaborates with local artisans who specialise in eco-conscious materials and techniques within project regions”.