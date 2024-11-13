Local craft gets a boost at IBM’s new Infopark facility

KOCHI: American tech giant IBM’s new Gen AI Innovation Centre and Client Experience Zone at Lulu Cyber Tower-2 in Infopark, Kakkanad, showcases exquisite artwork by local artisans as part of “embracing localisation as a core practice”.

Launched on Tuesday, the centre’s walls are adorned with sculptures of Kerala’s 44 rivers in terracotta, intricate designs in coir, and aesthetically arranged pottery.

Coir craftwork was sourced from Palakkad’s traditional mat weaving community, pottery from Nilambur, and the installation depicting Kerala’s rivers was created by a local terracotta artist.

At the launch of the 1,055-seat facility, the artisans from Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad were honoured by Industries and Coir Minister P Rajeeve. “I am impressed by the works. They are really beautiful,” he said.