Mumps reported among 38 school students in Thrikkakara

KOCHI: Cardinal LP School, Thrikkakara, has been shut for a week from Monday after symptoms of mumps were reported among 38 students and a teacher. The classes will be conducted online, said authorities. Mumps is an infection caused by a virus.

It’s easily spread through saliva (spit) and mucus. Mumps was reported in a school situated in Pipeline and Padamugal, but the situation is not alarming, said health officials. According to the district health department, the situation is now under control.

“The first case was reported on October 31. We have created awareness among the children and teachers and directed them not to attend class if they have fever or other symptoms.

Now the situation is under control,” said district medical officer Dr Asha Devi.