On the fight to stop pneumonia

KOCHI: Every year, the world observes November 12 as Pneumonia Day. This year, the theme was ‘Championing the Fight to Stop Pneumonia’.

This day aims to raise awareness about this serious, life-threatening lung infection, promoting prevention and treatment strategies and providing an annual platform for global efforts to combat pneumonia.

Pneumonia – caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, or fungi — is highly contagious. For adults over 55, the risk of hospitalisation due to pneumonia is 13 times higher than for younger adults (ages 18 to 49).

Tragically, pneumonia remains the leading infectious cause of death among children under 5, claiming around 16 lakh lives annually. While medical advancements have improved treatment, pneumonia and other respiratory infections continue to result in significant fatalities.

The impact of pneumonia goes beyond mortality. Survivors, particularly children, may face long-term health challenges, including reduced lung function, developmental delays, and recurrent respiratory infections.

Pneumonia also places a heavy strain on healthcare systems, particularly in resource-limited regions, and imposes significant economic burdens on affected families.

Observing World Pneumonia Day underscores the commitment to fighting pneumonia by uniting communities concerned with public health, air quality, and climate impact. The day helps to raise awareness and support campaigns aimed at pneumonia prevention and treatment.