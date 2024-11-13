Salt flats, epic battles, ash gourds…

“The island might have acquired its name from the Kumbala Idanazhi, a narrow waterway or strait that separated Cochin and Travancore. It was a bustling corridor, facilitating trade and commerce between the two kingdoms. Eventually, the place surrounding the Kumbala strait came to be known as Kumbalam,” says the 86-year-old.

P Prakash, the president of Changapuzha Samskarika Kendram, has yet another theory, a more plausible one. According to him, the place got its name because the region was covered with salt flats.

“There are few places in Kochi with names ending in ‘alam’, namely Perumbalam and Pachalam. Historically, these areas were located near the seashore and they were believed to have formed from the sea. The term ‘alam’, also called ‘uppalam’, refers to salt pans — a flat expanse of ground covered with salt and other minerals. Kumbalam used to be one such area,” says Prakash.

“Perumbalam may have derived its name from the words ‘perum’ and ‘alam’, meaning a large salt pan. The smaller area adjacent to it might have been called ‘kunju alam’ (tiny salt pan). Eventually, this may have evolved as Kumbalam.”

The Portuguese connection pops up yet again. Prakash says ‘kumbanji’ was a term used to denote a Portuguese army company. “This could have also played a role in the region getting its name,” he explains.

Interestingly, cumbuca in Portuguese means pot. So does ‘kumbam’ in Malayalam. If one looks at Kumbalam’s map, it does have a pot-belly-like protrusion. Village with a pot belly — that’s another theory!

What’s in a name

