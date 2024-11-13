‘Santiniketan of South’

KOCHI: The atmosphere is buzzing with excitement at RLV College of Music & Fine Arts as its annual fest, Samabhavana, unfolds. Upon entering the campus ahead of the event, one is greeted by the rhythmic beats of chenda melam, while Bharatanatyam students, with their anklets jingling, gracefully ascend the stairs, discussing mudras.

The scene offers a glimpse into the vibrant artistic spirit that thrives within these walls. Located in the heart of Tripunithura, the college has upheld the town’s rich cultural heritage since 1937, with many layers of history that remain undocumented, and uncelebrated.

It should indeed come as a surprise that not many city residents are even aware of what ‘RLV’ in the college’s name stands for.

According to archival records, the institution was founded by Maharaja Kerala Varma, aka Midukkan Thampuran, and his wife, Lakshmikutty Nethyaramma.

They established a small centre, a single-room building, to uplift women and provide older women with productive ways to spend their leisure time through training in stitching, painting, and kaikottikali.

Named after the Maharaja’s daughter Radha and his wife Lakshmi, the centre later expanded to include music, gaining the name Radha Lakshmi Vilasam Academy. That’s how ‘RLV’ came about.

“It became an institution when vocal (Carnatic) classes were introduced. In earlier days, we taught Jala Tarang and Harikatha. Eventually, Kathakali and drawing classes were added,” says Krishnakumar P K, a faculty in the Mohiniyattom department.