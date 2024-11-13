SWTD plans new floating dock to attract more visitors

The new facility will be built using the CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Ltd) funds at the underutilised Kamalakadavu boat jetty of the Kochi corporation.

“We’re setting up a floating boat jetty at Kamalakadavu jetty, which is rarely used these days. Talks with the corporation have been finalised. The jetty will facilitate our ferry as well as tourist boats to reach the main area of Fort Kochi,” said SWTD director Shaji P Nair.

At present, a major share of tourists are availing the Water Metro in the High Court-Fort Kochi section to sail to the tourist destination, while SWTD caters more to daily commuters. The two agencies have also seen a steady rise in patronage in recent months.

While SWTD’s average monthly ridership is around 2.25 lakh, daily average ridership in Water Metro is around 6,000. It touches the 10,000-mark on weekends. “We’re sprucing up our infrastructure in the West Kochi region. Renovation of the Mattancherry boat jetty is over while that of the Customs jetty is on,” said the official.