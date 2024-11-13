Time for ‘lockdown’?

KOCHI: “Social media is doing harm to our kids and I’m calling time on it,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, announcing his government’s decision to conceive a law that will make it illegal for children under 16 to access social media.

The move was criticised as much as it was hailed. However, everyone agrees that unregulated access to the online realm that children enjoy today is indeed a matter of concern.

Just months earlier, the American Psychological Association issued a health advisory on social media use in adolescence. It called for warning labels to be displayed on social media platforms for visitors to tackle the “emergency mental health crisis” in the country.

Kerala is not immune to this epidemic. Parents and teachers, in their silos, have come up with various strategies to curb digital use among children.

Georgian Thomas, a young mother from Kochi, limits the time her ten-year-old spends on gadgets. “Access to the internet is allowed only for doing homework,” she says.

While these restrictions stand, Georgian also ensures that her child has the freedom to pursue non-digital activities — “like hanging out with friends, reading, or playing indoor games”. “It is possible because we live in an apartment and there are many children of his age around. Otherwise, it’s a struggle,” she adds.

But unlike Georgian, not every parent can or is tech-savvy enough to monitor their ward’s digital footprint or restrict its use. The fallouts of this are visible already.

“Children today have reduced attention span. They are restless and have weak interpersonal skills,” says Anoop John, a school teacher. “What we are seeing lately is even more worrying.”