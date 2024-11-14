Enter sandman

KOCHI: Science recognises that sand can store memories, while life sees it as creative enough for things to thrive upon. These qualities draw artists like Pallichal Rajamohanan to choose sand as a canvas, shaping ideas that spring from their imagination.

Rajamohanan, a senior clerk at the Karumkulam grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram, dives into this unique medium, creating captivating sand portraits that have won him several accolades, including the Bharatan Smaraka Award.

To bring life to sand, Rajamohanan infuses his energy into every grain, handling each step with care. The sand is meticulously collected, washed, dried, and stored as though it were a cherished companion. “Each portrait takes immense effort,” he explains.

“The process begins with sketching on cardboard, then applying glue, over which sand is sprinkled. When the sand adheres, I go through various stages until the portrait is complete. A single piece can take anywhere from six months to a year.”

The sand he uses comes from a wide range of shorelines, each with its unique qualities that lend themselves to his art. From the shimmery silver grains of Lakshadweep to the fiery orange of Shankhumukham, each type conveys a specific mood or story.

“Lakshadweep sand has a silver hue, Dhanushkodi’s is bold with a distinct glaze, Shankhmukham’s is fiery, and Kanyakumari’s has a soft brown tint with a quiet maturity,” Rajamohanan says.

Other types, such as Azhikkal’s casual black or Alappuzha’s small white grains, add depth, innocence, or even intensity to his work. “The red sand from Thoothukudi, for instance, is perfect for depicting sensitive, intense emotions,” he notes.