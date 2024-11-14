Nurturing healthy minds and futures

KOCHI: Celebrating the boundless potential of our youngest minds — the future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers of tomorrow — is what Children’s Day is all about. As a psychologist/behavioural therapist, I think it’s critical to foster healthy minds in children from a young age, not just for their current well-being but also for their success in the future.

Early childhood plays a vital role in brain development. The emotional and psychological patterns formed during this period can influence how children manage relationships, stress, and challenges later in life. Positive early experiences, such as feeling safe, loved, and supported, have a significant impact on a child’s emotional development.

Unfortunately, negative experiences like trauma, neglect, or chronic stress can have long-lasting effects on a child’s mental health. As a therapist, I often see how early emotional wounds, whether from bullying, family issues, or other stressors in life, can later show up as difficulties in social relationships, anxiety, or depression. So, recognising the value of mental health in the early years of life and offering the required assistance are the first steps in preventing such results.

Early intervention

One of the best strategies to ensure children’s mental health is supported is early intervention. Therapy, support groups, and basic behavioural techniques can be used to address emotional challenges or behavioural issues when identified early. Also, ensure that the underlying problems are tackled before they become deeply rooted. This makes it much easier to prevent them from escalating.

For instance, counselling or therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy, which teaches children how to control their emotions and create healthier coping skills, can be beneficial for kids who struggle with anxiety or behavioural issues. Children who receive treatment frequently gain the abilities necessary to communicate their emotions, comprehend them, and handle challenging circumstances with more emotional control.