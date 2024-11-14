Recognising atypical symptoms of diabetes in the elderly

KOCHI: Diabetes is becoming an increasingly prevalent and debilitating condition, affecting both the youth and elderly, particularly those over the age of 40. A key factor contributing to this rise is the shift in diet, driven by the availability of calorie-dense foods that are heavily marketed and conveniently packaged for quick consumption. At the same time, a lack of physical activity, often due to reliance on modern conveniences, further increases the problem.

Individuals over 40 are especially vulnerable to diabetes, as they face additional challenges such as reduced capacity for meal preparation and a decline in organ function and overall health reserves. As a result, care for this age group must prioritise identifying the difficulties they encounter in managing diabetes and providing targeted support to help them navigate these obstacles.

Diabetes is a condition that accelerates the ageing process, affecting all organ systems in the body. As we age, our organs’ functional reserves naturally decline, and in diabetes, this is compounded by a reduction in pancreatic insulin production and increased insulin resistance. Patients with diabetes often report gastrointestinal symptoms — namely gassiness, acidity, and a feeling of fullness, all of which affect the appetite. Additionally, they may experience reverse peristalsis, which can lead to nausea and vomiting.

Now, this can be prevented with a balance of nutrients with particular emphasis on reducing the intake of saturated fats. It is also beneficial to prioritise easily digestible proteins and carbohydrates that promote better overall health.