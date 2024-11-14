Recognising atypical symptoms of diabetes in the elderly

KOCHI: Diabetes is becoming an increasingly prevalent and debilitating condition, affecting both the youth and elderly, particularly those over the age of 40. A key factor contributing to this rise is the shift in diet, driven by the availability of calorie-dense foods that are heavily marketed and conveniently packaged for quick consumption. At the same time, a lack of physical activity, often due to reliance on modern conveniences, further increases the problem.
Individuals over 40 are especially vulnerable to diabetes, as they face additional challenges such as reduced capacity for meal preparation and a decline in organ function and overall health reserves. As a result, care for this age group must prioritise identifying the difficulties they encounter in managing diabetes and providing targeted support to help them navigate these obstacles.
Diabetes is a condition that accelerates the ageing process, affecting all organ systems in the body. As we age, our organs’ functional reserves naturally decline, and in diabetes, this is compounded by a reduction in pancreatic insulin production and increased insulin resistance. Patients with diabetes often report gastrointestinal symptoms — namely gassiness, acidity, and a feeling of fullness, all of which affect the appetite. Additionally, they may experience reverse peristalsis, which can lead to nausea and vomiting.
Now, this can be prevented with a balance of nutrients with particular emphasis on reducing the intake of saturated fats. It is also beneficial to prioritise easily digestible proteins and carbohydrates that promote better overall health.
Doctors often recommend incorporating gelatin (collagen peptides) into meals, as it can help reduce glycemic surges post-meal, contributing to better diabetes management. Additionally, light physical activity after meals is encouraged to aid in the distribution of the glycemic load to the muscles. This also boosts the expression of GLUT-4 receptors, which facilitate faster glucose absorption into muscles.
How diabetes affects nerve function
Diabetes can affect both nerve and brain function. Poor blood sugar control can lead to neuropathies and memory loss, which are critical concerns for maintaining health in the ageing population. To prevent falls and injuries, it’s essential to use protective footwear, clear pathways of obstacles, ensure bright lighting in hallways and stairways, avoid rugs that may cause tripping, and install grab bars in bathrooms.
Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is also crucial to support cellular metabolism, improve blood flow, and prevent vascular complications and organ dysfunction. Regular exercise, such as walking or swimming, should be part of seniors’ daily routines.
Mental exercises, like word games, memory challenges, or even sharing jokes from their past, can help stimulate memory and enhance overall well-being.
Diabetes should be seen as an opportunity to enhance emotional and physical well-being. Efforts should focus not only on medication and diet but also on supporting psychological health to promote a holistic approach.
