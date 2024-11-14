Sweet inner child o’ mine!

KOCHI: The ‘inner child’ has been an in-thing of late. Not merely in the therapeutic sense that Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung advocated nearly a century ago, but also as a means for ordinary adults to reconnect with the joy and lightness they experienced as children.

“I thought it was new-age mumbo-jumbo when I first heard of it,” says Rashmi Menon, a Dubai-based engineer. “But as I explored it further, I found that indulging the inner child made me carefree and happy.”

Rashmi zeroed it down to ‘Chandamama’ magazine, which she loved thumbing through as a child. “I tracked down some copies and began rereading them. Now, I make time to read them every evening after work. It’s become a form of meditation for me,” she smiles.

The inner-child concept gained traction in the 1990s after American self-help pioneer John Bradshaw highlighted dysfunctional upbringings as a root cause of adult suffering. However, in recent years, the idea of nurturing or pampering one’s inner child has evolved beyond healing past wounds; today, many see it as a practice “just to be that happy child again”.

Krishna (name changed), for instance, was “crazy” about toy guns in his childhood. A media professional in his 40s, he still gets excited seeing replica guns at malls or temple fairs.

“Initially, I used to feel embarrassed and would pretend I was buying them for my son. But now, I don’t care,” he chuckles, adding that he’s eagerly awaiting the arrival of an “Airsoft BB M9 pistol, which is currently out of stock online”.

“I wanted to be a soldier, but life took a detour. Now, holding a replica takes me to a happy place, where I and my ‘inner I’ rejoice in unison.”

Another childhood fancy that has become a popular inner-child indulgence among adults is Hot Wheels. The growing adult interest in these miniature cars has nudged Mattel to produce limited-edition Hot Wheels for collectors.