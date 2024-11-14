Wildlife photography show @ Durbar Hall

KOCHI: The Kerala Forest Department (Ernakulam division) is organising a wildlife photography exhibition titled ‘Thrasam - Symphony of the Wild’ from November 13 to 17.

The exhibition, currently on at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, features works of four wildlife photographers Dr Aravind K, Dijeesh Valiyattil, Sunil C G and Satheesan K V.

The exhibition, which aims to promote conservation and preservation of wildlife, was inaugurated by Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod on Wednesday. Kerala’s chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan was also present.

In conjunction with the exhibition, environmental classes will be conducted in select schools in the district. A watercolour painting competition for students will also be held.