A royal stunner, indeed

KOCHI: For those seeking a holiday where adventure meets opulence, ‘Anthem of the Seas’ by Royal Caribbean Cruises is a destination in itself. This stunning ship, a floating resort on the high seas, offers an array of experiences crafted for every traveller, from families and couples to first-time cruisers.

With panoramic glass observation capsules, a skydiving simulator, robotic bartenders, and diverse dining options, ‘Anthem of the Seas’, which recently stopped over at Kochi en route to Thailand, is designed to impress at every turn.

As passengers sail to breathtaking destinations, they’ll find endless opportunities to unwind, indulge, and create memories whether lounging by the pool, catching a Broadway-style show, or dining at restaurants helmed by top chefs.

Explaining its specifications, Esther Teo, a spokesperson for the cruise line, says, “The ship is 348m long and can carry approximately 4,180 passengers (double occupancy), with a maximum of 4,905 when fully booked. There are around 1,500 crew members.”

The ship – with a gross tonnage of 1,68,666 tonnes – arrived in Kochi from Dubai via Mumbai and will proceed to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Accommodation

A range of staterooms, from interior cabins with virtual balconies (high-definition screens projecting real-time views) to lavish suites with exclusive amenities. The ship also has family-friendly rooms and larger suites for groups

Destinations

Itineraries: ‘Anthem of the Seas’ primarily sails from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, covering destinations in the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Canada/New England. It also offers occasional transatlantic crossings and European sailings.