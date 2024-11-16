A royal stunner, indeed

KOCHI: For those seeking a holiday where adventure meets opulence, ‘Anthem of the Seas’ by Royal Caribbean Cruises is a destination in itself. This stunning ship, a floating resort on the high seas, offers an array of experiences crafted for every traveller, from families and couples to first-time cruisers.
With panoramic glass observation capsules, a skydiving simulator, robotic bartenders, and diverse dining options, ‘Anthem of the Seas’, which recently stopped over at Kochi en route to Thailand, is designed to impress at every turn.
As passengers sail to breathtaking destinations, they’ll find endless opportunities to unwind, indulge, and create memories whether lounging by the pool, catching a Broadway-style show, or dining at restaurants helmed by top chefs.
Explaining its specifications, Esther Teo, a spokesperson for the cruise line, says, “The ship is 348m long and can carry approximately 4,180 passengers (double occupancy), with a maximum of 4,905 when fully booked. There are around 1,500 crew members.”
The ship – with a gross tonnage of 1,68,666 tonnes – arrived in Kochi from Dubai via Mumbai and will proceed to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Accommodation
A range of staterooms, from interior cabins with virtual balconies (high-definition screens projecting real-time views) to lavish suites with exclusive amenities. The ship also has family-friendly rooms and larger suites for groups
Destinations
Itineraries: ‘Anthem of the Seas’ primarily sails from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, covering destinations in the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Canada/New England. It also offers occasional transatlantic crossings and European sailings.
Highlights
North Star: A glass observation capsule that ascends over 300ft above sea level, providing 360-degree panoramic views
Bionic Bar: A futuristic bar where robotic arms serve drinks
SeaPlex: The largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, offering activities like bumper cars, roller skating, trapeze classes, and more
Two70: A multi-level entertainment venue with 270-degree ocean views, transforming into a stage for high-tech performances using advanced robotics and projection technology
Recreation & entertainment:
RipCord by iFLY: A skydiving simulator
FlowRider: Surf simulator
Music Hall: Venue for live music performances
Royal Theatre: Broadway-style shows, including musicals like
‘We Will Rock You’.
Dining
Wonderland: Imaginative and artistic cuisine
Chops Grille: Steakhouse
Jamie’s: Italian cuisine by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver
Izumi: Asian cuisine, specialising in sushi and hibachi
Coastal Kitchen: Mediterranean-inspired dining, exclusive to suite guests