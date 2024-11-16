India’s growth story remains resilient as global economy lags: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

KOCHI: Even as the global economy is still recovering at a slow pace, the Indian growth story presents a picture of “stability and strength”, despite the recent surge in retail inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said here on Saturday.

“Inflation has gone up in the last two months, but on the whole, it’s expected to moderate in the coming months. However, the Indian economy is very stable, thanks to factors like the external sector. Our current account deficit last year was 1.1 per cent as against 7 per cent in the 2010-11 period. It is well under control in the first quarter of this year. Our reserves have gone up significantly. The latest figures (Friday) put the same at 675 bn USD, the fourth highest in the world, and enough to meet the requirements of 12 months of imports or meet any other parameters,” Das added, while pointing out that the Indian economy is withstanding global risks.

He was speaking while officially launching the Kochi International Foundation, an intellectual platform of influential personalities from various fields, functioning on the lines of the New Delhi-based India International Centre.

However, he cautioned that there is no room for complacency, citing that there are many challenges like the effects of geo-political conflicts, economic fragmentation resulting in supply-chain disruptions, the challenges of rising import duties, or even the climate change issues.

He also outlined the chief areas on which the country should focus while moving forward – continue with ongoing structural reforms especially that regarding land and labour, adopt a multi-sectoral approach of development, move towards greater formalization of the economy (GST, UPI etc), and widening the credit delivery system.

“The RBI Innovation Hub at Bangalore has come out with a product called Universal Lending Interface (ULI). It’s going to be in a transformational change in credit delivery, like what UPI has done with regard to payment systems in India,” Das said.