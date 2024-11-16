Kochi airport to tackle bomb threats with upgraded tech

KOCHI: As part of enhancing preparedness against potential bomb threats, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has initiated measures to strengthen its specialised bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) by procuring an advanced equipment that can contain blasts.

“We’re purchasing one more threat containment vessel (TCV), capable of containing a blast of minimum 8 kg of high explosives (TNT) or an equivalent quantity of explosives, for deployment at the domestic terminal. The complete system, including a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will be handed over to the CISF’s quick reaction team (QRT) and would be put in place in another four months,” said a CIAL official.

The Kochi airport already has one TCV, imported from Canada, and it is deployed at the international terminal. The new equipment is being purchased at an estimated Rs 13.50 crore.

Explaining the functioning of the BDDS, the official said it would be deployed upon noticing an unidentified baggage, which is suspected to be a bomb following primary inspection by the dog and bomb detection squads.

“The TCV will have a remote mobility platform that can move the containment vessel off the trailer and closer to the threat. A remotely operated robot will then lift the bag and place it inside the TCV, which will contain the blast. If the bomb has over 8 kg of high explosive, it will be taken to the specially-made bomb cooling pit facility inside the airport using the trailer. Since the threat is placed inside the TCV, it can be safely carried. It is then safely detonated,” the official said.