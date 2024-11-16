Most of Indian silent films have been lost: Samantha Leroy

KOCHI: Samantha Leroy is, put simply, a guardian of silent cinema preservation. She has been serving as the head of programming at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux – Pathé in Paris since 2020, curating year-round lineups of silent films.

Her journey began with cinema studies and projection work, before launching into archival film research and programming at the Cinématheque française.

Samantha is dedicated to preserving cinematic legacy and history, playing an important role in initiatives like coordinating the international festival of restored films, Toute la mémoire du monde, and co-organising the International Federation of Film Archives Winter School on ‘Programming Film Heritage’.

TNIE sits down for a quick chat with Samantha, who anchored some sessions at the recent Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop India 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram.

What’s it like working with silent films, especially when cinema, culture, and audiences have changed so drastically over time?

When working with silent films, one is in contact with a kind of lost world, because silent cinema was completely different from what followed. The people who made these films are no longer here, though we can read interviews or texts, such as Buster Keaton’s memoirs or Charlie Chaplin’s writings.