Probe on into suspected theft bid by Kuruva gang

KOCHI: After hitting various areas in Alappuzha, the two thieves suspected to be members of the notorious ‘Kuruva’ gang, allegedly made burglary attempts at Chendamangalam in Ernakulam on Wednesday night.

The Vadakkekara police have launched a probe though no thefts were reported in the area where the two persons were spotted.

Munambam DySP Jayakrishnan S said some Chendamangalam residents heard noises outside their homes on Wednesday night. When they turned on the lights outside their homes, they spotted two persons fleeing from the place.

“When the residents checked CCTV visuals of the premises of their houses the next morning, they saw two half-naked persons with their faces covered roaming inside the compound,” he said.

Based on the information by residents, the police have launched an investigation. Since no complaint was lodged, the police could not register a case.

“We are yet to confirm whether the same duo was involved in the multiple thefts reported in Alappuzha. We are collecting information about people having the same physical attributes involved in theft cases reported in the district. We have intensified inspections to prevent any thefts or untoward incidents in the area,” Jayakrishnan said.