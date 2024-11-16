Robbers smell the ‘cash’ in rubber, nutmeg ‘crops’ in Ernakulam

KOCHI: There seems to be a new ‘crop’ of robbers out and about in Ernakulam. And it’s not just money and ornaments that they are targeting, but also cash crops. Multiple incidents of large-scale theft of rubber and nutmeg have been reported in various parts of the district in the last one month. Goods worth over Rs 4.5 lakh have gone missing from Malayattoor, Kothamangalam and Pattimattom areas during this time.

On the morning of November 3, Paul Mathew, who procures rubber sheets from farmers, noticed that his shop had been broken into and all the stored sheets stolen. Kothamangalam police registered a case. “Around 1,170kg of rubber sheet worth Rs 2.22 lakh were stolen. We suspect the involvement of a gang that used a car or goods vehicle to move the loot. We examined multiple CCTV cameras in the area. We have some suspects. Attempts are still on to nab those involved,” an officer with Kothamangalam police station said.

A week later, a similar theft was reported in the Pattimattom area, where rubber sheets worth around Rs 30,000 were stolen from a house. On November 13, a shop owned by Devassikutty in Naduvattam, near Malayattoor, was targeted. Devassikutty procures nutmeg from farmers which he trades in the market. “Around 50kg of nutmeg, 15kg of nutmeg aril and 120kg of nutmeg seeds were reported missing. These were worth Rs 2 lakh,” an officer said.

The case was registered by Kalady police. “We conducted a thorough probe into the incident and have information about the people behind the theft. They are currently on the run. We suspect a gang based in Ernakulam district to be involved. The group is believed to have carried out similar thefts at other locations,” an officer said. The district special branch has started collecting information on people arrested for stealing cash crops.

“People who steal cash crops sell them off in other districts or other states. The theft of cash crops often takes place in bulk quantities for higher returns. These burglars mainly target shops and houses where cash crops are stocked in bulk. Tracking these gangs is difficult as they leave the district soon after a hit. We are collecting details of people who have been jailed for such theft,” an officer said.