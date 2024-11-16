The enchantress

KOCHI: The wintery air around bears the hint of an inebriating, sensuous scent. It can be trance-inducing, often more passionate than placid.

Sweet and heady, the fragrance can be traced to the blooms of ezhilam pala (Alstonia scholaris). The pale, petite flowers tinge the serene year-end breeze with a cloying aroma that evokes a sense of the fantastic.

Known for its shimmery white dazzle at night, the pala has left an uncanny and mysterious impression on the Malayali mind. With tales of yakshis and Gandharvas interwoven with its petals, these blooms usher in memories of enchanting lore and horror.

“The intoxicating fragrance of these flowers is its magical charm,” says Aswathi Jerome, known for her Instagram handle @treesofcochin. “Spending time under a pala tree in full bloom may ‘seduce’ you into a trance. This must be the reason why so many eerie myths are connected to the tree. Most of these stories are either highly sensual or terrifying, always transporting you into a land of fantasy.”

Native to India, the ezhilam pala — aka blackboard tree, scholar tree, or devil’s tree — has been a constant presence in our myths and legends due to its association with the paranormal. These trees were once believed to be the abode of yakshis and Gandharvas, ready to seduce you with their supernatural powers.

Malayalam literature and cinema, especially in the 20th century, had many references to these legends. The cult classic ‘Njan Gandharvan’, directed by the legendary P Padmarajan, is an example.