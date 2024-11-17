Special team formed to probe alleged Kuruva gang burglary attempts in Kochi

KOCHI: The police have formed a special team to investigate multiple burglary attempts allegedly linked to the notorious Kuruva gang in the Chendamangalam and North Paravoor areas.
Two cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, one at the Vadakkekara police station and the other at North Paravoor police station.
Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena visited the areas where the suspected theft attempts occurred. He confirmed that a special team, led by Munnambam DySP, has been assigned to investigate the incidents.
“While we have not yet confirmed the involvement of the Kuruva gang, we are gathering information based on CCTV footage showing individuals attempting burglaries at several residences. Our team is working to identify the suspects. Additionally, we have increased night patrolling in the district to prevent further incidents. We are also closely monitoring bus and railway stations, as well as areas where migrant workers reside.”
The first case was filed by Vadakkekara police after a woman from Karimpadam reported an attempted break-in at her home on the night of November 13.
According to her complaint, two masked individuals attempted to enter her house around 2.20 am by damaging the kitchen door. The burglars fled when the family switched on the lights.
The second case was registered by North Paravoor police based on the complaint of a 55-year-old woman from Paravuthara. She reported that unknown assailants broke the lock on the kitchen work area of her house and tried to force their way inside.