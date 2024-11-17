Special team formed to probe alleged Kuruva gang burglary attempts in Kochi

KOCHI: The police have formed a special team to investigate multiple burglary attempts allegedly linked to the notorious Kuruva gang in the Chendamangalam and North Paravoor areas.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, one at the Vadakkekara police station and the other at North Paravoor police station.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena visited the areas where the suspected theft attempts occurred. He confirmed that a special team, led by Munnambam DySP, has been assigned to investigate the incidents.

“While we have not yet confirmed the involvement of the Kuruva gang, we are gathering information based on CCTV footage showing individuals attempting burglaries at several residences. Our team is working to identify the suspects. Additionally, we have increased night patrolling in the district to prevent further incidents. We are also closely monitoring bus and railway stations, as well as areas where migrant workers reside.”