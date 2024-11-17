Vyttila mobility hub carriageway repairs to begin December

KOCHI: Commuters and private bus operators have had a harrowing time for over a year after the main carriageway of the Vyttila Mobility Hub degenerated into a mesh of craters and cracks.

The bus operators, while questioning the rationale behind the collection of user fees, even threatened to boycott the integrated multi-modal transportation terminal, citing that the uneven carriageway has resulted in increased maintenance cost of buses.

Now there is light at the end of the tunnel. The work to restore the carriageway, besides the setting up of some additional amenities at the passenger waiting arena, is set to commence in a couple of weeks when the tendering process is expected to get complete. The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) is executing the project for the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS).

“The carriageway repair work will start in the first week of December. The tender for the Rs 4.94-crore project has been already floated and the technical bids will be opened on November 21. We need a maximum of two weeks for evaluation of the bids and the awarding of the contract,” said a senior CSML official.

The scope of the work also includes bus bay lighting, setting up of fans, more seating arrangements, and proper signages.

“We’ve already completed the restoration of the service road and the setting up of drains. Now the service road is well lit and we are set to install proper lighting facilities at the passenger waiting areas as well,” the official said.

Open space devpt soon

Meanwhile, two firms have been zeroed in for the Rs 4.62-crore ‘Open Space development’ at the hub, which includes a ‘Nature-theme’ park. The same would come up adjacent to the bus waiting bays of the terminal.