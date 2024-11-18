Floating bridge at Kuzhuppilly beach to reopen by month-end

KOCHI: The floating bridge at Kuzhuppilly Beach will reopen towards the end of this month, bringing a new wave of activity to the popular destination. The bridge, which initially opened in October 2023, was closed in May 2024 after the Southwest monsoon made landfall caused by rough seas. The bridge is part of a tourism department initiative to install floating bridges across eight coastal districts.

“The floating bridge was closed in late May due to the monsoon’s impact, as the rough seas made it unsafe for visitors,” Vince K, director of Float Adventures, which implemented the project, told TNIE. He confirmed that the bridge is set to reopen by around November 28, with final preparations underway.

From October 2023 to May 2024, the floating bridge attracted over 50,000 visitors, with daily foot traffic often exceeding 1,000 tourists. “It was a huge hit,” Vince said. The upcoming season will feature several key upgrades for safety and comfort.

As per a safety study conducted by the National Institute of Technology and its recommendations, the number of handrails on the bridge has been increased. Vince also highlighted that additional anchors have been installed to stabilise the bridge and reduce sway during rough seas. Additional lifeguards will be stationed at the beach, and a rescue boat will remain available for emergencies.