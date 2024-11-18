Fodor’s travel guide places Kerala on its ‘No List 2025’

KOCHI: Is Kerala falling victim to overtourism? Has the surge in tourism activities aggravated natural disasters, particularly in eco-sensitive areas in the state? If Fodor’s travel guide is anything to go by, it would seem so.

Fodor’s Travel, a California-based online tourism information provider, has come out with a ‘No List 2025’ which mentions 15 destinations from across the world, including Kerala, where tourism is placing unsustainable pressures on the land and the local communities.

As per Fodor’s, the locations named in the list are popular for a good reason.

“They are stunning, intriguing and culturally significant. However, some of these highly coveted tourist spots are collapsing under the burden of their prominence,” it says.

Kerala has been placed under the head ‘Destinations Beginning to Suffer’.

Placing Kerala in the list, the international travel guide has cited the landslides in Wayanad and the shrinking lakes and backwaters to make its point.

The other destinations that have been deemed ‘beginning to suffer’ are Kyoto and Tokyo in Japan, the British Virgin Islands, Agrigento in Italy, Oaxaca in Mexico and Scotland North Coast 500.

It quotes environmentalists and experts to highlight how the surge in tourism has aggravated the impact of natural disasters, especially in areas where development has obstructed the natural flow of water, thereby increasing landslide risks.