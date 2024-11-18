Residents demand return of Janamaithri patrolling groups

KOCHI: On edge after the news broke of notorious Kuruva thieves being at large in Alappuzha, various residents associations and pourasamithis (citizens’ groups) have urged the Kochi city police to revive surveillance groups, comprising locals and Janamaithri police officials, to patrol residential areas.

“The Janamaithri patrol team had been very effective. However, it lost its charm following the pandemic. With news of Kuruva thieves breaking into houses being reported in city limits, it is high time we revive and resume the patrolling system,” said P D Rajesh, president, Kattithara Road pourasamithi.

Rajesh has written to the Maradu police requesting them call up a meeting immediately to address people’s concerns. He said Kattithara has a number of elderly residents and many locked houses.

“Burglary attempts and cases of public nuisance were relatively fewer when we had the joint patrolling groups. Now such groups are non-functional and need to be revived,” he said.

Unlike in the city limits where the presence of police patrolling teams and CCTV surveillance are in place, the outskirts are easy targets for thieves. “Even gangs using substance are now opting for vacant areas in the outskirts for their activities. The Janamaithri patrolling will curb this,” said another resident.