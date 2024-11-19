Gender equality forums unite to celebrate men

KOCHI: Not just women, but men too face social, mental and legal issues, like being named in fake dowry harassment cases or mental health challenges.
Championing their cause, at least four main gender equality forums have joined hands for the first time to “celebrate the lives of men and boys; and to highlight the various challenges”, ahead of International Men’s Day falling on November 19.
A bike rally was held from Thrissur to Kochi on Sunday as part of a series of events being held to celebrate the occasion and advocate for men’s rights.
“It’s for the first time we are celebrating Men’s Day. We decided to hold the bike rally today as many are working, and it would be more convenient for them to actively participate on a weekend. We’re not against women’s rights. What we’re advocating is men’s rights and welfare in the same way that society currently serves women’s interests,” said Girish M, president of Gender Equality Movement (GEM).
Besides GEM, the organisers of the ‘Movement for Equal Rights India’ are Men’s Rights Foundation (MRF), Purushavakasa Samrakshana Samithi (PSS) and Men’s Advisory Network (MAN).
A rally comprising 30 bikes was flagged off at 8am from Thekke Gopura Nada in Thrissur’s Thekkinkadu Maidan and ended at Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court in Ernakulam.
On November 19, a candle procession will be held at Thekkinkadu Maidan.
A main issue highlighted by the ‘Movement for Equal Rights India’ is the misuse of laws aimed at protecting women. “The laws originally intended to protect women’s rights are being increasingly misused. Now a situation has arisen when we need to talk about men’s rights,” said Gokul P R, secretary, Purushavakasa Samrakshana Samithi.
Gokul said he himself has been fighting a “fake case” for the last 21 years and is awaiting verdict.He said at least 2% of such cases are false accusations. “By the time a man is found not guilty, a good period of his life would be over. So a dedicated support mechanism for men to prevent misuse of the laws is the need of the hour. Also, suicide among men is also rising at an alarming rate. However, the issues are rarely discussed in society,” Gokul said.