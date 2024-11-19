Gender equality forums unite to celebrate men

KOCHI: Not just women, but men too face social, mental and legal issues, like being named in fake dowry harassment cases or mental health challenges.

Championing their cause, at least four main gender equality forums have joined hands for the first time to “celebrate the lives of men and boys; and to highlight the various challenges”, ahead of International Men’s Day falling on November 19.

A bike rally was held from Thrissur to Kochi on Sunday as part of a series of events being held to celebrate the occasion and advocate for men’s rights.

“It’s for the first time we are celebrating Men’s Day. We decided to hold the bike rally today as many are working, and it would be more convenient for them to actively participate on a weekend. We’re not against women’s rights. What we’re advocating is men’s rights and welfare in the same way that society currently serves women’s interests,” said Girish M, president of Gender Equality Movement (GEM).

Besides GEM, the organisers of the ‘Movement for Equal Rights India’ are Men’s Rights Foundation (MRF), Purushavakasa Samrakshana Samithi (PSS) and Men’s Advisory Network (MAN).