Kochi observes International Men’s Day with focus on positive contributions

KOCHI: Every year, many countries celebrate November 19 as International Men’s Day (IMD). Though not officially recognised by the United Nations, the day is of significance.

The day trains a lens on many issues that men face, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide and violence. But since men likely respond more energetically to positive engagements, IMD is a celebration of men’s positive contribution to society rather than a dissection of their problems.

In addition, it promotes positive male role models. Not just movie stars and sportsmen but everyday working-class men, who are living decent, honest lives. The day also places special emphasis on men’s health and their physical, social and often overlooked, emotional and mental well-being.

The idea of IMD was put forward by Thomas Oaster on February 7, 1992. But it was Jerome Teelucksingh who popularised it with his edition in 1999. Ultimately, the goal of the day is to create a safer and better world, where people can grow to reach their full potential.

Here, TNIE talks to a clutch of men to discern their ideas about International Men’s Day

I grew up with a father who expressed his love for me unconditionally and communicated his emotions effectively. Now, I’m able to express my love for my male friends, tell them they matter, and offer hugs. However, affection is something that is often seen as “feminine”. But what a beautiful thing to take away from men. Hopefully, we can create a space where men can be vulnerable, and where they can be themselves. But it’s time to reconsider what International Men’s Day should represent. When we think of that day, we often picture a specific kind of man. We should broaden that image. Changing our perceptions of what it means to be a man is the first step toward creating a more inclusive and compassionate world

— Abel Paul of The/Nudge Institute