Loo chronicles: Digital sanctuary for modern age

KOCHI: Every toilet can be best imagined as a sanctuary for a time-blind person perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through their phone.

Social media is rife with reels and posts poking fun at this universal human quirk: lingering in the loo long after the task is done.In a world that constantly demands performance and adherence to societal standards, toilets may well be the ultimate safe space, offering guilt-free solitude.

For some, it’s a place to escape the real world, while for others, it’s where they plan their day down to the last detail.

A recent study of over 2,000 people in the UK revealed 43 per cent people like to “lock themselves away to enjoy the quiet”. About 13% responded they do so “just to get time away from their partners”.

There are, in fact, some who proudly proclaim the loo is their fave reading space, or even ‘mini bar’. Some term it an “oasis” or “daily sanctuary”.

To understand this ‘loove’ story better, we spoke to some self-proclaimed ‘loonatics’ to uncover their insights.

Sanctuary & solitude

Ajith K Prakash, a 33-year-old musician, describes himself as a lifelong “loover”. “I used to sing songs inside the toilet and loved the reverb it created — I still do. As a child, it was my hideout, offering sweet respite from studying and other responsibilities. Now, it’s become a habit, and it feels wrong not to spend a specific amount of time there,” he says.

For many, the bathroom is the ultimate space for random scrolling, guilt-free. Over time, toilets have evolved from being detached outdoor spaces to modern, attached bathrooms with European-style closets, making them far more comfortable for loonatics.