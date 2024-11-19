Loo chronicles: Digital sanctuary for modern age

KOCHI: Every toilet can be best imagined as a sanctuary for a time-blind person perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through their phone.
Social media is rife with reels and posts poking fun at this universal human quirk: lingering in the loo long after the task is done.In a world that constantly demands performance and adherence to societal standards, toilets may well be the ultimate safe space, offering guilt-free solitude.
For some, it’s a place to escape the real world, while for others, it’s where they plan their day down to the last detail.
A recent study of over 2,000 people in the UK revealed 43 per cent people like to “lock themselves away to enjoy the quiet”. About 13% responded they do so “just to get time away from their partners”.
There are, in fact, some who proudly proclaim the loo is their fave reading space, or even ‘mini bar’. Some term it an “oasis” or “daily sanctuary”.
To understand this ‘loove’ story better, we spoke to some self-proclaimed ‘loonatics’ to uncover their insights.
Sanctuary & solitude
Ajith K Prakash, a 33-year-old musician, describes himself as a lifelong “loover”. “I used to sing songs inside the toilet and loved the reverb it created — I still do. As a child, it was my hideout, offering sweet respite from studying and other responsibilities. Now, it’s become a habit, and it feels wrong not to spend a specific amount of time there,” he says.
For many, the bathroom is the ultimate space for random scrolling, guilt-free. Over time, toilets have evolved from being detached outdoor spaces to modern, attached bathrooms with European-style closets, making them far more comfortable for loonatics.
“When my parents built a new house, I had a toilet to myself with a European-style closet,” Ajith recalls. “It allowed me to sit comfortably for longer periods. There’s no other place in the world where you can truly be at peace with yourself, even when you’re doing absolutely nothing. There’s a certain beauty to it.”
For 29-year-old businessman Nebu James, the loo is more than just a digital sanctuary — it’s also a place for decision-making. “All my major life decisions — choosing the Commerce stream in Plus I or deciding to assist my father’s business — were made while on the pot,” he chuckles.
He notes that the move to attached bathrooms represents a paradigm shift in how people interact with their private spaces. “Our ancestors relieved themselves on open land, far from living spaces. Today, toilets are accessible in every home, a privilege we take for granted,” Nebu says
Nebu adds the addiction to using smartphones has created a generation of people who can’t attend to nature’s call without watching a reel or two.
For Akhil (name changed), an assistant professor, the bathroom is a haven for solitude. “As a kid, I carried comics like ‘Balarama’ into the toilet. As an adult, this evolved into newspapers and then smartphones,” he smiles.
“But on most working days, I prefer just sitting there in silence, planning my day. It’s the only place where you are truly unbothered. I scroll the hell out of my phone on my days off from work!”
Ladies’ club
Well, though globally men spend more time in the toilet, there is a rising tribe of women loonatics too. Writer Archita Raghu is one of them.
“During my school days, I would sleepily head to the bathroom and read – Harry Potter, Tintin or a newly borrowed library book. It was the most peaceful place to read. I would sit there for ages until my mom starts yelling,” she laughs.
“It became a place where I read best, and stories unfolded. I would be late to school every day, but never compromised on toilet time.”
Later, the toilet became a space where she “studied, revised before exams, found refuge when I fought with my parents, chumma cry a bit alone, or watch films”.
Archita, however, doesn’t share a similar bond with public toilets. “That said, loos in pubs have also been spaces of female solidarity, where I have held the hair of strangers as they have puked, or hands of women as they cried, where we have spoken about queerness, done each other’s lipsticks or tipsily made confessions we would never make outside of that space,” she laughs.
Shrija G, a media professional, feels toilets are “a space where one can be naked, literally and metaphorically”.
“I am a bit hysterical about being observed. I don’t have to worry about that in the toilet,” she says.
Shrija adds toilets are where she “contemplates” her life.
“For instance, when I am in the loo I often talk to myself and replay the conversations I have had with people,” she says.
“As I am getting older, my time in the loo is getting cut short, but I stay there for about 20 minutes. Because I can’t get out of the loo until I’m done with self-reflection.”
Case for moderation
Dr Arjun Ajith, a 29-year-old gynaecologist, says he spends just about five minutes in the toilet due to his demanding schedule. He also warns of the physiological and psychological risks of prolonged toilet use.
“Spending excessive time on the pot can dilate veins near the anus, leading to issues such as haemorrhoids,” he notes.
Dr Tony Joseph, a gastroenterologist, elaborates: “Prolonged use of European-style closets can alter the anorectal angle, making bowel movements more difficult. This can result in rectal prolapse, pelvic floor dysfunction, anal fissures, constipation, and lower back pain.”
He adds that using phones or other distractions while on the toilet creates a dependency on external stimuli, making it harder for individuals to defecate without such distractions, reinforcing poor toilet habits.
“This behaviour prolongs bathroom visits unnecessarily, disrupting daily routines and productivity,” says Dr Tony. “It can delay personal and professional schedules, and make it difficult to maintain a balanced lifestyle.”
That reminds me of a piece of advice from Dr Farah Monzur, assistant professor of medicine and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island, New York.
“You don’t want to go [to the loo] with the mindset that you will be there for a long time. Because then you’ll want to bring something to keep the mind occupied,” she recently told CNN. “Make sitting on the toilet bowl as uninteresting as possible.”
Historical haven
The association between toilets and sanctuary predates smartphones. Consultant psychologist Prof. Mohandas M points out that men historically used toilets as “private sanctuaries”.
“From stashing cigarettes or alcohol to hiding porn magazines, toilets have always been a space for mental and physical relief for some,” he says.
“Today, this behaviour has extended to smartphones. This isn’t a gendered phenomenon — everyone does it. There’s a term, ‘nomophobia,’ for the anxiety people feel when detached from mobile connectivity. Taking phones to the loo is an extension of this fear.”
Toilets may serve as more than just functional spaces, but fans would do well to strike a balance. Whether it’s for planning, introspection, or mindless scrolling, it’s time for loovers and loonatics to descend from their ‘ivory towers’ and healthy efficient bathroom habits. After all, even solace has its limits.
Risks & recommendations
While the psychological comfort of toilet time is undeniable, it’s essential to adopt healthy habits to avoid long-term complications
Limit toilet time to 5-10 minutes.
Avoid distractions such as phones
Use a footstool for optimal posture
Establish regular bowel habits
Seek medical advice for persistent issues
A matter of time
An online survey revealed that men spend an average of 1 hour and 35 minutes on the toilet weekly — nearly 14 minutes a day — compared to women, who spend just 55 minutes weekly, or around 8 minutes a day. The survey also showed that 86% of men read everything from politics to porn while on the pot, compared to 27% of women.