Ward member booked for locking panchayat president, members inside hall in Kochi

KOCHI: The Chengamanad police on Monday registered a case against a member of Parakkadavu panchayat for locking the panchayat president and standing committee members while they were holding a meeting at the panchayat hall.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the panchayat assistant secretary against Sebastian Vazhakkala, who is an independent member representing Kodussery ward.

The related incident took place on November 13, when the president chaired a meeting to review projects under the panchayat’s planning scheme at the office hall around 2pm.

Sebastian, who was agitated over the panchayat not procuring a vehicle for Haritha Karma Sena to move waste accumulated at various parts of the panchayat, disrupted the meeting.

He claimed that no other projects would be permitted unless the vehicle was procured. Subsequently, he locked the door of the hall from outside and left the place. Later, other members broke the lock and helped people come out.

The case was registered under BNS Section 127(2) for wrongful confinement and Section 221 for obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions. According to police, the accused will be interrogated in the coming days.