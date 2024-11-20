Cochin University's postwoman dies as tanker lorry rear-ends motorcycle at Athani

KOCHI: A 33-year-old postwoman, a familiar face in and around the Cochin University campus and South Kalamassery, has become the latest victim of a road accident in Kochi.

Vidya K Nambeesan, who was working with the Cochin University Post Office, died when a tanker rear-ended the motorcycle on which she and her husband were travelling, at Athani on the National Highway stretch on Tuesday morning. In the impact, the duo fell to the ground and the lorry ran over Vidya.

Her husband, Vinay R Nambeesan, is battling for life at a private hospital in Aluva after suffering a serious head injury in the accident that took place around 8am. The duo, natives of Kothakulangara in Angamaly, was travelling to their respective workplaces when the accident took place. Vinay works at a private IT firm near Kalamassery.

Though Vidya was rushed to the Government Hospital in Aluva, her life couldn’t be saved. Vinay, who has been shifted to a private hospital in Aluva, underwent surgery and is currently under observation.

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against the lorry driver and initiated a probe. The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination. The cremation will be held at Angamaly on Wednesday. The couple is parents to three-year-old twins.