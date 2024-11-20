Fisherfolk living beneath Kundannoor flyover asked to leave in two days

KOCHI: The coracle fishers temporarily residing below the Kundannoor flyover have been asked to leave in the wake of the recent arrest of two ‘Kuruva’ gang members from there.

The health wing of Maradu municipality initiated action to evacuate the fishers, including those hailing from outside the state, and shift them to a rehabilitation centre of the local body, at 4pm. However, the authorities gave the group two more days after they told them that they would vacate the place by themselves.

“We have allotted them time till 5pm Thursday to vacate the place. This in the wake of the arrest of Kuruva gang member Santosh Selvam who was also residing there. The additional time was given considering the fact that the group consists of children, women and elderly persons.

They will be removed forcibly if they don’t vacate by that time,” said Maradu chairperson Antony Ashanparambil. Traditional fishermen in the region too have demanded the evacuation of the group, citing low catch.

Meanwhile, the municipality decided to initiate beautification of the area through the participation of private parties.

“We will also set up facilities, including public resting areas,” he said.