Industries minister flags off Kerala Automobiles Limited’s battery-powered garbage collection cart

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve flagged off an electric cart designed and manufactured by the state-run Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) at a function held at Changampuzha Park on Tuesday.

The cart attached with a garbage box and tipping mechanism will be used as a model vehicle by the corporation to transport biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. The cart will be modified as per the requirements of the field staff appointed for waste collection.

KAL authorities said the cart can carry up to 310kg and since it is battery-powered, there is lower expense and lesser air pollution.

KAL MD V S Rajeev told TNIE that they are expecting a considerable order from the Kochi corporation soon. “We will take first-hand feedback from corporation workers and redo the vehicle design accordingly. The price of one cart is `2.7 lakh. We will soon approach other local self-government bodies to roll out more carts,” he said.

Mayor M Anilkumar presided over the inaugural ceremony. Standing committee chairman T K Ashraf received the key. Principal secretary, industries, A P M Muhammed Haneesh and others spoke.

Meanwhile, Rajeev said the KAL dream project of manufacturing battery-powered two-wheelers will be reality soon.

“KAL will soon roll out the e-scooters partnering with Lodz Mark Industries Public Ltd, a Mumbai-based automobile manufacturing company. The authorities of the company will meet the finance minister next week. KAL has kept aside a 10,000 sq ft area for the project already,” the MD said.