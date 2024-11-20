Moment of monochrome clarity

KOCHI: There is a stillness to his works, but they still brim with life. When artist Dhanesh Mamba decided to transfer the vibrant traces of Istanbul as seen through the eyes and lenses of legendary Turkish photojournalist Ara Güler, to canvas, his task was to convert the richness in each image through the flowing hues of watercolours.
The Durbar Hall gallery, for a short time, was reminiscent of Istanbul, its history, cobbled walkways and the people that make the city. In the quiet depth of monochrome, Dhanesh’s works offered a fresh perspective on the historic city’s everyday life.
Through 49 delicate watercolour paintings on handmade paper, Dhanesh reimagined scenes immortalised by Güler— celebrated as the ‘Eye of Istanbul.’ Known for his powerful black-and-white images capturing Turkiye’s cultural essence, Güler’s work found a new voice in this interpretation, inviting viewers to experience the rhythms of Istanbul’s harbours and streets in a contemplative light.
Each painting captured a piece of history that Ara Güler once photographed, giving new meaning through the watercolour and Dhanesh’s intricate strokes.
Güler once remarked, “Art is a product of imagination. But the photograph is real; time freezes, and the photo taken becomes a snapshot of history.” Striving for this realism, Dhanesh studied Güler’s work with dedication and infused his own personal touch within each frame, adding a new layer to this renewed interpretation.
The Kannur-born, UAE-settled artist’s fascination with monochrome began in one of his work trips to the latter’s home country. “In Turkiye, I stumbled upon an exhibition of Güler’s works. Every frame was in black and white, but none of them failed to capture the old city teeming with life in all crannies, especially, the harbours and seashores,” says Dhanesh. It’s there that he met Güler in person.
“Güler’s work vividly captures the bustling life of Istanbul—shipping boats, crowded markets, children playing on the streets, weary workers, and the ever-watchful cats and seagulls. These scenes stirred memories of Ayikkara, my hometown, and its vibrant coastal landscapes.”
A resident of the UAE for over 25 years, Dhanesh fondly calls it his second home, yet his heart remains deeply rooted in his hometown. And his past and present works are intertwined with both these places, blending storytelling with imagery, capturing men and women, deserts and lush green fields, sand dunes, and water droplets.
“Decades ago, in the ’80s, all I had was a sketchbook and pencil. Fifty paise would fetch my friends and me a rented bicycle for the day. We used to cycle to the beach harbour, eager for a glimpse of life by the ocean —fishermen, vendors, boats, crows, and even the cats waiting for their day’s meal, the calm and chaos of everyday life. Not having a camera never stopped me. I used to sketch the most intriguing frames I found there,” Dhanesh recalls his home with childlike enthusiasm.
He speaks fondly of Ayikkara, Thayyil, Muzhapilangad, Kawai, and Dharmadam.
After returning to Dubai, he began reinterpreting Güler’s evocative stories, translating them onto paper with his own unique watercolour strokes, delving into the narratives hidden within the photographs. It was like discovering a mentor. And that’s when his fascination with black and white began.
However, the project took shape when he returned to Kannur and devoted an entire year to completing his series, pouring himself into his work with meticulous dedication.
While his earlier vibrant canvases radiated energy, portraying life’s rhythm, Dhanesh’s recent monochromatic pieces focus on light, shadow, and the subtlety of emotions.
The evolution of these works, capturing raw emotions and evocative narratives, turned into a transformative journey for the artist too, making it unforgettable for the viewers as well as the artist.