Moment of monochrome clarity

KOCHI: There is a stillness to his works, but they still brim with life. When artist Dhanesh Mamba decided to transfer the vibrant traces of Istanbul as seen through the eyes and lenses of legendary Turkish photojournalist Ara Güler, to canvas, his task was to convert the richness in each image through the flowing hues of watercolours.

The Durbar Hall gallery, for a short time, was reminiscent of Istanbul, its history, cobbled walkways and the people that make the city. In the quiet depth of monochrome, Dhanesh’s works offered a fresh perspective on the historic city’s everyday life.

Through 49 delicate watercolour paintings on handmade paper, Dhanesh reimagined scenes immortalised by Güler— celebrated as the ‘Eye of Istanbul.’ Known for his powerful black-and-white images capturing Turkiye’s cultural essence, Güler’s work found a new voice in this interpretation, inviting viewers to experience the rhythms of Istanbul’s harbours and streets in a contemplative light.

Each painting captured a piece of history that Ara Güler once photographed, giving new meaning through the watercolour and Dhanesh’s intricate strokes.

Güler once remarked, “Art is a product of imagination. But the photograph is real; time freezes, and the photo taken becomes a snapshot of history.” Striving for this realism, Dhanesh studied Güler’s work with dedication and infused his own personal touch within each frame, adding a new layer to this renewed interpretation.

The Kannur-born, UAE-settled artist’s fascination with monochrome began in one of his work trips to the latter’s home country. “In Turkiye, I stumbled upon an exhibition of Güler’s works. Every frame was in black and white, but none of them failed to capture the old city teeming with life in all crannies, especially, the harbours and seashores,” says Dhanesh. It’s there that he met Güler in person.