Teen’s taekwondo kick atop Kilimanjaro

KOCHI: Though only 13, Anna Mary, who hails from Alappuzha, has already conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The 5,895m tall mountain is the highest peak on the African continent and the tallest freestanding one in the world. Anna got to its summit (Stella Point, which is 5,756m high) and, believe it or not, performed Taekwondo kicks.

Of course, not before soaking in “the stunning sights all around”. This was a dream journey for her, fuelled by her love for travel and adventure.

“It was just after the pandemic that I felt an urge to engage in sports,” Anna says. This led to her joining the rock climbing club at the Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra, Kochi. “The first time I scaled that wall, I knew I had found something special.” she says.

Her interest in mountaineering was further kindled by stories from a few trekking friends who had returned from the Everest Base Camp. This inspired Anna and her father, who is a techie and an avid trekker, to plan their adventure.

“We wanted to do something even more thrilling,” Anna says. So, in June, she and her father embarked on an expedition to Friendship Peak in Manali (4,800m).