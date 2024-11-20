Teen’s taekwondo kick atop Kilimanjaro

KOCHI: Though only 13, Anna Mary, who hails from Alappuzha, has already conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The 5,895m tall mountain is the highest peak on the African continent and the tallest freestanding one in the world. Anna got to its summit (Stella Point, which is 5,756m high) and, believe it or not, performed Taekwondo kicks.
Of course, not before soaking in “the stunning sights all around”. This was a dream journey for her, fuelled by her love for travel and adventure.
“It was just after the pandemic that I felt an urge to engage in sports,” Anna says. This led to her joining the rock climbing club at the Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra, Kochi. “The first time I scaled that wall, I knew I had found something special.” she says.
Her interest in mountaineering was further kindled by stories from a few trekking friends who had returned from the Everest Base Camp. This inspired Anna and her father, who is a techie and an avid trekker, to plan their adventure.
“We wanted to do something even more thrilling,” Anna says. So, in June, she and her father embarked on an expedition to Friendship Peak in Manali (4,800m).
On returning, Anna intensified her training. She incorporated long-distance running and cycling into her regimen. Perhaps what proved key was her taekwondo training. “Taekwondo taught me discipline and built my physical strength,” Anna says.
One of the most exhilarating parts of her Kilimanjaro expedition was climbing the Barranco Wall. The diverse landscapes, too, added to the experience. “We trekked through rainforests, moorlands, and lava rock formations. Each day brought new scenery,” she adds.
The journey was not without its difficulties. “On the final ascent, I was exhausted, and the cold wind was relentless,” Anna recalls. “I learned that when faced with challenges, if we give up, we lose sight of our goals.”
Her motivation was bolstered by her guides: Jackson, Ayyub, and Sebastian. “They are our heroes. They motivated us every step of the way. I also learned an invaluable lesson – with a good team, we can achieve anything,” Anna adds.
This student of St Mary’s HSS, Cherthala, believes that many young people today waste valuable time. “There’s a lack of positive activities to channel energy into, and unfortunately, some fall into harmful habits,” she says. Her advice to other teenagers is simple: “Get addicted to sports.”
The Kilimanjaro summit is only the first stop in Anna’s mission to scale the Seven Summits. She also has her sights set on Chimborazo Mountain in Ecuador. “It’s the closest point to the sun on Earth,” she says.