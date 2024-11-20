Understanding the lungs

KOCHI: On the third Wednesday of November every year, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) organises World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Day in association with COPD patient groups and healthcare professionals. The day is observed to spread awareness about lung diseases, their prevention, and the importance of early diagnosis and management to avoid medical complications and fatalities.

This year’s theme ‘Know Your Lung Function’ underscores the importance of gauging lung function — also known as spirometry — of a person which can help diagnose, monitor and treat COPD. The global initiative assumes significance in the wake of growing fatality among patients who fail to get proper treatments at appropriate times.

The day is significant since COPD is debilitating and one of the top three causes of death globally though it is preventable and curable. This is why awareness about the disease assumes importance, especially in the wake of growing air pollution.

What is COPD?

COPD is a disease that affects the lungs. It is a condition in which the air-conducting tubes in the lungs get persistently narrowed accompanied by damage to the lung structure, particularly the small units of the lung that carry oxygen to blood. These changes occur due to exposure to toxic air. As a consequence, patients develop difficulty in breathing.