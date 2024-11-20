Understanding the lungs

KOCHI: On the third Wednesday of November every year, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) organises World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Day in association with COPD patient groups and healthcare professionals. The day is observed to spread awareness about lung diseases, their prevention, and the importance of early diagnosis and management to avoid medical complications and fatalities.
This year’s theme ‘Know Your Lung Function’ underscores the importance of gauging lung function — also known as spirometry — of a person which can help diagnose, monitor and treat COPD. The global initiative assumes significance in the wake of growing fatality among patients who fail to get proper treatments at appropriate times.
The day is significant since COPD is debilitating and one of the top three causes of death globally though it is preventable and curable. This is why awareness about the disease assumes importance, especially in the wake of growing air pollution.
What is COPD?
COPD is a disease that affects the lungs. It is a condition in which the air-conducting tubes in the lungs get persistently narrowed accompanied by damage to the lung structure, particularly the small units of the lung that carry oxygen to blood. These changes occur due to exposure to toxic air. As a consequence, patients develop difficulty in breathing.
What are the symptoms?
The primary symptom is persistent breathlessness, which worsens over time. Another common symptom is cough, which progresses from intermittent to persistent. Most patients also have increased phlegm.
What are the risk factors?
Exposure to tobacco smoke, air pollution and household smoke, especially due to burning of firewood at home are the main risks. Even passive exposure to tobacco smoke can be dangerous. In addition, some patients are genetically predisposed to develop COPD.
How is it diagnosed?
COPD is diagnosed with the help of a device called Spirometer. The test is called spirometry, where one is asked to blow into a tube forcefully. Based on the attempt, one will get a computer-generated assessment of lung capacity as well as the degree of narrowing of the air-conducting tubes. Spirometry will be useful not only for the diagnosis of COPD but also for assessing the response to the treatment.
How is it treated?
The main treatment is using medications that dilate the narrowed air-conducting tubes. This will reduce symptoms and improve the amount of oxygen in the blood. A small proportion of COPD patients will also require medication to reduce inflammation. There are also surgical options to treat the disease.
COPD exacerbation
A COPD exacerbation is often referred to as a ‘Lung Attack’, which is akin to a heart attack in some respects. It is a condition in which someone with COPD develops acute breathing difficulty. An exacerbation will require an increase in the medication.
