US-based NOV opens its first Digital Technology Centre in the country in Kochi

KOCHI: US-based MNC, NOV has opened its Digital Technology Center (DTC) at Infopark Kochi. The 17,000-square-foot office at Lulu Cyber Tower 2 includes a Software Engineering Center, Corporate Digital Services, and a Customer Support Center.

NOV with over 150 years of expertise in the global energy sector and a workforce of 34,000 worldwide, currently operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, India.

The newly launched Digital Technology Development Center in Kochi is NOV's first in the country. Currently, employing 70 professionals, NOV aims to double its workforce in Kochi by the first quarter of next year.