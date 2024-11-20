US-based NOV opens its first Digital Technology Centre in the country in Kochi

KOCHI: US-based MNC, NOV has opened its Digital Technology Center (DTC) at Infopark Kochi. The 17,000-square-foot office at Lulu Cyber Tower 2 includes a Software Engineering Center, Corporate Digital Services, and a Customer Support Center.
NOV with over 150 years of expertise in the global energy sector and a workforce of 34,000 worldwide, currently operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, India.
The newly launched Digital Technology Development Center in Kochi is NOV's first in the country. Currently, employing 70 professionals, NOV aims to double its workforce in Kochi by the first quarter of next year.
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who inaugurated the facility on Monday, pointed out that Kerala is ranked first among industry-friendly states, citing the state's industrial policy, which prioritizes environment, people and industry.
He also emphasized that Kochi has become a preferred IT destination globally, driven by its world-class infrastructure, superior connectivity, and availability of highly skilled technical talent.
"NOV aims to strengthen its global growth by building a strong foundation of skilled professionals. Excellence in service, innovation, and global expansion are the core values of NOV, which are also reflected in the company’s workplace culture," said Staale Jordan, VP of Product IT, NOV.
He added that the investment-friendly environment at Infopark and the support from the state government have been instrumental in helping NOV expand its operations in India.