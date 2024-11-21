How to handle violence by persons with mental disorders

KOCHI: Severe psychotic disorders affect less than 1 per cent of the population. Those with a predisposition for aggressive behaviour make up less than 5 per cent of this group. However, portrayals of violent ‘psycho’ characters in films and web series often perpetuate the myth that individuals with mental disorders are inherently dangerous.

Sensationalised reports of isolated incidents of violence further fuel stigma. Aggression in persons with mental disorders typically occurs when symptoms are ignored or treatment is discontinued, and often only when triggered by specific situational factors.

Genesis of aggression

Violence in mental illness arises from psychopathology. For example:

A person with psychosis may act aggressively as a defensive strategy if they harbour the false belief that others are trying to harm or kill them.

Someone with schizophrenia experiencing hallucinations that command them to attack might act based on such delusions.

A manic individual, driven by grandiosity and irritability, may easily provoke quarrels with others.

What is the usual public reaction to a person with mental disorder reacting violently in public? Adverse comments or gestures. This will only add fire to psychotic fury. Many fail to recognise that they are dealing with an individual suffering from a neurobiological condition.