Online taxi drivers union demands separate parking at airports in Kerala

KOCHI: Office-bearers of the Online Taxi Drivers Union (OTDU), a state-level independent association representing drivers working with ride-hailing companies, have called on airport authorities in Kerala to allocate dedicated parking spaces for online taxis.

“All major airports across the country have established separate parking areas for online taxis, but this is not the case in Kerala. The online taxi service has become an integral part of the transportation landscape, and its usage is expected to grow in the coming years,” said Adv T R S Kumar, chief patron of OTDU.

Kumar added that despite submitting a formal request for dedicated parking spaces last year, no action has been taken. “We strongly suspect that the authorities are favouring the traditional taxi mafia in the state,” he said.

The union also alleged that several conventional taxis operating at Kochi airport are using illegally obtained permits, but no action has been taken against them. “We follow all rules and regulations, yet we are denied justice,” Kumar said.

Currently, nearly 10,000 drivers are employed in the online taxi sector across the state.

“Although the online taxi service has been operational in Kerala for about eight years, attacks on our members remain frequent, particularly in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Munnar, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. The safety of online drivers has not yet been assured,” said Jijo Zachariyas, general secretary of OTDU. “Additionally, the government has drafted a bill to regulate online taxi companies, but it has not been presented to the legislature.”