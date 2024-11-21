Ribbit, ribbit...

KOCHI: Frogs have survived on Earth for nearly 400 million years, outliving dinosaurs and withstanding five major mass extinctions. Their presence is a living link to ancient evolutionary history, their croaks a timeless rhythm in the natural symphony of life. Yet today, these ancient survivors are falling silent at an unprecedented rate.

“Two out of every five amphibians are threatened with extinction. Why are we losing frogs?” asks Prof. S D Biju, aka ‘Frogman of India’, who recently presented an engaging seminar on the subject at an event commemorating the Zoological Society of Kerala’s anniversary.

The croak of frogs has long been a soundtrack to the quiet of the night. For those who listen closely, the absence of this nocturnal refrain is becoming all too apparent.

Speaking to TNIE, Biju, a senior professor at Delhi University, stresses that with each missing croak, we lose a “vital piece of the intricate web that supports our ecosystems”, highlighting the “urgent” need to address the growing threats to amphibian life.

The figures are alarming indeed. According to a study published in Nature, 41 per cent of amphibian species worldwide are now threatened with extinction, making them the most endangered group of land vertebrates.

This comprehensive assessment, coordinated by the Amphibian Red List Authority, evaluated the extinction risk of over 8,000 species.

India is home to 458 amphibian species, with 440 of these assessed for conservation status. Of these, 137 are categorised as threatened – 14 critically endangered, 74 endangered, and 49 vulnerable.

“This,” Biju explains, “means 31 per cent of India’s amphibian species are at risk. Additionally, 31 species are classified as near-threatened, bringing the total proportion of species at risk of extinction to nearly 40 per cent.”