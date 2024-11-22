Coracle fishers leave, park to come up beneath Kundannoor flyover

KOCHI: Coracle fishers living beneath the Kundannoor flyover vacated the place as Maradu municipality officials reached the spot to evict them on Thursday evening.

The municipality health wing had on Tuesday given the fishers time until 5pm on Thursday to vacate the place. The action was taken in the wake of the arrest of Kuruva gang member Santosh Selvam who was residing there.

“We gave them two days’ time to vacate the place, considering the fact that the group comprises children, women and elderly persons. We reached there with machinery like JCB to evacuate them, but they moved from there themselves just as we reached,” said municipality chairperson Antony Ashanparambil. The area has been cleared of debris and made accessible to all, he said.

It has been decided to set up a park with resting facilities in the space. The municipality authorities have held talks in this regard with the KGA Group, which will implement the project.