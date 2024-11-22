KOCHI: Tangerine Rays, one of this year’s Grammy-nominated songs in the dance and electronic music genre, is a tangy blend of chaos and calm, bland and spice, vitality and vacancy.

Sweet innocent child asleep

Deep in a starless retreat

I never knew what to believe in

So every other dream shadows a bad memory

Shaped like a darkening breeze

Praying on angels still breathing

Your silent touch...

The lyrics echo voices that are bold yet fragile, exposing raw emotions. Among these voices is one particularly clear and sensitive, resonating with pride for Keralites. Gayathri Karunakar Menon, a 25-year-old Thrissur native, is part of the team behind two songs in German music producer Zedd’s Telos, which has been nominated for Album of the Year at the 67th Grammy Awards.

“This voice that you claim is clear grew along with me and urged me to seek answers,” says Gayathri, now has been working with the Universal Music group in the US since 2022.

“By the time I entered high school, I wanted space and answers which the social and educational system were reluctant to provide. I sought answers, I explored, and my music is a result of that journey.”

Her journey into music began early. Much like other NRI children, Gayathri, who grew up in Qatar, underwent rigorous Carnatic music training under Vaikom Jayachandran and playback singer Pushpavathy.