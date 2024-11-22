Kochi corporation council meeting called off after ruckus

KOCHI: Citing the Kerala High Court’s observation criticising the lack of proper footpaths, streetlights, and other infrastructure in the city, the opposition councillors in Kochi corporation staged a protest. Earlier, the Opposition members raised the issue in the council, and the meeting was called off after the ruckus.

Demanding the resignation of the mayor, Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said if there is a reference by the High Court on issues affecting the city, it should be discussed in the council.

“The mayor’s decision to end the council meeting without allowing a discussion on the issue that affects the people is anti-democratic,” he said.

Criticising the UDF councillors, Mayor M Anilkumar said that the UDF is coming up with silly reasons to protest against the ruling council. The council had discussed a case against opposition leader, Antony Kureethara. This has provoked the Opposition. “There were 168 topics on the agenda. As the UDF members raised the infrastructure issue and the High Court’s observation in the council, I said we would move on to other topics. However, the UDF members did not allow a discussion,” he said.

The council had on Wednesday discussed the land grabbing case registered against Antony Kureethara, who represents Fort Kochi division, and eight others.