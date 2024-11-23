Muziris musings

KOCHI: Kerala has witnessed one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of our time — the unearthing of the legendary Muziris Port near Kodungallur.

Once a bustling hub of global trade, Muziris was a key player in the ancient spice trade, with merchant vessels bearing the emblems of empires stretching from as far as China, the Arabian lands, Africa, and even Europe frequently gracing its waters. Unsurprisingly, this vibrant port town became a melting pot of cultures. It is even home to India’s first mosque and synagogue, underscoring its rich and diverse heritage.

The Muziris Heritage Project has become a cornerstone of Kerala’s heritage tourism. As we celebrate World Heritage Week (November 19–25), this ancient port town invites visitors to explore its storied past.

One of the mainstays of the project, Paliam Palace was once the headquarters of the prime ministers who served the Cochin kingdom. From its colourful Belgian glass windows to the classic Dutch-style stairways, Kerala’s iconic slanted roofs, and short door frames, the very structure is a wonder to behold!

The Nalukettu in the complex is where women of the Paliam family used to live. A small remnant of a nearly four-kilometre-long escape tunnel is preserved here, beneath the traditional structure.

The Paravoor Synagogue, built by Malabari Jews in 1616 over the ruins of an older synagogue dating back to 1164, is the next main location of the project. With most of its community having migrated, the synagogue is now a tourism site. Nearby is the Chendamangalam Synagogue, constructed in the 14th century and now a museum showcasing Kerala’s Jewish traditions.