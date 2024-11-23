Shenoy’s homemade custard & a dollop of legacy

KOCHI: One can discover vestiges of history in every nook and cranny of Mattancherry, a place that brims with lore. Walking along the historical Palace Road here, I came across a tale. A sweet one.

Tucked away in a corner, Shenoy’s Ice Cream Corner isn’t just a dessert shop. It’s a living relic of the region’s food culture. Interestingly, what makes this unassuming, family-run shop special is not ice cream, but homemade custard and lassi.

Founded in 1970 by the late N Padmanabha Shenoy, this charming corner of Mattancherry has weathered the decades with the same recipes and traditions that first earned it a loyal following, despite the advent of new-age dessert trends and big ice cream brands.

Today, Sreekar P Shenoy and his wife Sandhya carry forward the legacy with pride and passion. “My father is my inspiration to continue doing this,” says Sreekar. “The recipes for custard and lassi have remained the same since 1970. Back then, custard was not very familiar to people here. Many in Mattancherry had not even heard of it.”

Sreekar shares a scoop of history as well. During the Emergency period, when business was slow during the day, the shop became a popular post-movie treat destination. “I still remember, we used to keep the shop open until 2am,” he recalls.

“Old cinemas such as Royal Talkies, Sujata, Galaxy, Star, and Sui played a significant role in making the shop a favourite among the locals of Mattancherry.”