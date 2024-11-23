Vrischikotsavam to start on November 29

KOCHI: Vrischikotsavam, the eight-day annual festival of Sree Poornathrayeesa temple at Tripunithura, will start with the hoisting of the flag on November 29. The festival, which marks the beginning of the temple festival season in Kerala, is known for its grandeur.

Trikketta Purappadu, the ceremonial filling of the golden pot with offerings, will be held on December 2. The ceremonial procession of the deity will be held on December 4 and 5. The festival will conclude with arattu, the ceremonial bathing of the deity on December 6. As many as 33 celebrity tuskers, including Erattupetta Ayyappan, Pambady Rajan, Machad Jayaram, Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan and Chirakkal Kalidasan, will line up for the elephant parade.

Carnatic musicians Chennai A S Murali, Kalyanapuram S Aravind, Chennai S Sreevatsan, Keerthana Sriram, K Bharat Sundar, Aditya Madhavan, S Subhalakshmi and S Sornalatha will conduct concerts during the festival days. Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi will present a violin concert on December 2.

Percussion artists Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Cheranallur Sankarankutty Marar, Kizhakoot Aniyan Marar, Peruvanam Satheesan Marar, Tiruvalla Radhakrishnan Marar, Peruvanam Prakasan Marar, Cherusseri Kuttan Marar and Pazhuvil Reghu Marar will lead the panchavadyam, pandi Melam and panchari Melam ensemble on different days.

Artists Sadanam Krishnankutty, FACT Padmanabhan, Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, Kalamandalam Krishnakumar, Kalamandalam Sreekumar, RLV Ramakrishnan, Peesapally Rajeevan and others will perform during these days.