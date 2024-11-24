Land pooling model will be explored for Infopark Phase-3, says Min Rajeeve

KOCHI: The state government is actively considering a proposal to implement the land pooling model for the development of Infopark Phase-3, which is proposed to come up on 300 acres of land near the existing facilities at Infopark.

To facilitate the same, the authorities will examine the land pooling models in other states in a bid to develop a suitable model by taking the specific features of the state into account.

“IT has become the most important industry in Kerala. Kochi enjoys a preeminent position in Kerala’s IT ecosystem. It is in view of this that the government is exploring the possibility of land pooling for the development of Infopark phase-3,” Minister for Industries, Coir and Law P Rajeeve said, while inaugurating a national workshop on Kerala Land Pooling Rules, 2024, jointly organised by Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Thapasya Auditorium at Infopark.

Land acquisition for industry is a difficult task in Kerala, considering the state’s high density of population, high market value of land and ecological factors. It is against this backdrop that the government is exploring the possibilities of land pooling with the total concurrence of land owners. The state assembly has already passed the Kerala Land Pooling Rules, he said.

Earlier in October, the government had issued an order entrusting the GCDA with the responsibility of carrying out land pooling for the development of Infopark Phase-3.