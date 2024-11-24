Land pooling model will be explored for Infopark Phase-3, says Min Rajeeve

KOCHI: The state government is actively considering a proposal to implement the land pooling model for the development of Infopark Phase-3, which is proposed to come up on 300 acres of land near the existing facilities at Infopark.
To facilitate the same, the authorities will examine the land pooling models in other states in a bid to develop a suitable model by taking the specific features of the state into account.
“IT has become the most important industry in Kerala. Kochi enjoys a preeminent position in Kerala’s IT ecosystem. It is in view of this that the government is exploring the possibility of land pooling for the development of Infopark phase-3,” Minister for Industries, Coir and Law P Rajeeve said, while inaugurating a national workshop on Kerala Land Pooling Rules, 2024, jointly organised by Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Thapasya Auditorium at Infopark.
Land acquisition for industry is a difficult task in Kerala, considering the state’s high density of population, high market value of land and ecological factors. It is against this backdrop that the government is exploring the possibilities of land pooling with the total concurrence of land owners. The state assembly has already passed the Kerala Land Pooling Rules, he said.
Earlier in October, the government had issued an order entrusting the GCDA with the responsibility of carrying out land pooling for the development of Infopark Phase-3.
“The proposal under consideration is the first-ever land pooling initiative in the state, which could be a model for the entire country when implemented,” said GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai.
According to GCDA sources, the new facility would come up on 300 acres of land, east of the existing facility.
“While one-third of the total land pooled will be allotted for IT companies, the rest will be developed for allied facilities such as residence facilities, sports facilities, and leisure activities that include the setting up of a cinema theatre as well. It will be developed as a township with all facilities including roads, with the help of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC),” a GCDA official said.
Infopark Phase-3
The Infopark Phase-3 is proposed to be developed at an area of 300 acres after the first two phases are fully occupied.
The Phase-3 is envisaged to be developed as a model facility. It will focus on six key factors—carbon neutrality, water self-sufficiency, total waste management, connectivity with Kochi city, the national highway, railway and the airport, inclusiveness and upkeep and maintenance without disrupting the existing units. The campus will also have housing apartments, commercial complexes, sports and cultural centres and medical facilities, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said.