Two years since green signal from Kerala govt, fire station at Neriamangalam remains a non-starter

KOCHI: It has been over two years since the state government granted the nod to start a fire and rescue station in Neriamangalam, -- known as the gateway to the high ranges -- yet the project still remains on paper. With another tourist season about to commence, fire and rescue officials maintain that the delay is the result of the non-availability of a building and that the onus of finding a location for the station is on the panchayat.

Located on Ernakulam’s border with Idukki district, Neriamangalam dots the state highway linking Kochi to Munnar. It is the most preferred route taken by tourists to the popular hill station, and vehicular movement is heavy during the tourism season.

Although, the stretch of road traverses lush greenery and scenic locations, landslides, forest fires, flooding and road accidents often lead to long traffic blocks. During the monsoon season, Neriamangalam road is often closed due to the threat of landslides. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John has been raising the matter in the assembly for the past two years.

“No doubt, a fire station is an immediate requirement in Neriamangalam. However, unlike starting a government office, the fire station requires minimum facilities. In times of emergency, fire tenders have to make their way from Kothamangalam station, which is a good distance away. Water-related accidents are frequent as the Periyar river flows through Neriamangalam,” said K Harikumar, district fire officer, Ernakulam.

According to Harikumar, all attempts are being made to find a suitable location to start a fire station in Neriamangalam.