Axe to fall on dredging contractor as boat services to Mattancherry stay stalled

KOCHI: The irrigation department has initiated steps to terminate the contractor responsible for dredging the Fort Kochi-Mattancherry section. The delay in completing the work has caused a significant inconvenience to the public, disrupting boat services to Mattancherry for over six years.

“A show cause notice was issued to the contractor on September 24 for failing to carry out the work for a prolonged period. He requested an additional one month time to complete the work, following which extension was granted on October 24,” the irrigation department said in a reply to a memorandum filed by the West Kochi Passengers’ Association.

Meanwhile, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) was forced to halt the operations on the Ernakulam-Mattancherry route following the formation of large slit deposits in the backwater channel post the 2018 floods. A sum of `4.5 crore was then allotted on a war footing to the irrigation department to dredge the channel and restore boat services.

The irrigation department entrusted the dredging work to the site contractor on January 12, 2021. Initially, the slit and mud collected were dumped in the Kerala Cricket Association ground, but it eventually gave rise to protests. The district collector then gave the nod to dump the waste in the deep sea. However, the work progressed at a slow pace.

“The work progress for Reach 1 and Reach 2 was 92% as of September 23, 2024, while it was 67% for Reach 3. A meeting, attended by the collector, MLA K J Maxi, SWTD and irrigation department representatives, besides the contractor, was convened on January 20, 2024, in which it was decided to complete the work before February and resume the boat operation from March 1,” said an executive engineer with the irrigation department.