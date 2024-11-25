Irish tourist found dead at homestay in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: A 74-year-old tourist from Ireland was found dead at a homestay in Fort Kochi on Sunday. Ryszard Holowenko, who had been diagnosed with dengue on Saturday, was undergoing treatment at the time.

Holowenko arrived in Fort Kochi on November 15 and was staying at a homestay in Kunnumpuram. “After experiencing health issues, he visited a hospital and received treatment. However, he was found dead on Sunday,” said Antony Kureethara, the Fort Kochi division councillor.

Authorities confirmed that the body will be repatriated to Ireland following the necessary procedures. “The inquest has been completed. After the postmortem and other formalities, we will take steps to send the body to Ireland,” a police official from the Fort Kochi police station said.